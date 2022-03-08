Chennai book fair 2022: Books worth Rs 15 crore sold this year

The 45th Chennai Book Fair that began on 16 Feb 2022, after a month delay due to Covid reasons

Chennai :

On Monday, BAPSI (Book Sellers and Publishers Association of South India that organised the fair has reported that books worth Rs 15 crore were, which was held for 19 days in Chennai.





The fair was held adhering to all Covid restrictions at YMCA ground, Nandanam till March 6 and several bookworms, authors as well celebrities attended the occasion.





At around 800 bookstalls were put up for readers and the fair was open from 11 am to 8 pm. The tickets for the fair were sold online and offline and the organisers previously stated that more than 40,000 tickets had been sold.





Food stalls were also put up for the readers to get refreshed and on this year's fair, stalls were pertained to the State government's 'IIIam Thedi Kalvi' scheme for which a science exhibition, Keezhadi photo gallery, display of old pottery artifacts in Virtual 3D were also present in the fair.





The fair that was originally supposed to be held in January 2022, was delayed due to the rising Covid cases in the State.