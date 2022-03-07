Summer fruits sale yet to pick up, prices drop by 20 pc at Koyambedu market

Traders are worried whether fruits would be wasted and won't make any profit during this summer

Chennai :

Ahead of summer, the Koyambedu wholesale market received seasonal fruits, and prices dropped by 20 per cent. Now, traders are worried that sales have been dull, and expect to pick up by the end of the month.





"Usually, as soon seasonal fruits - watermelon and musk melon - arrive, there would be brisk sales in the market. This year, even as it has been a week since the load arrived, sales are yet to pick up. For the past two days, as there was change in weather, fruits remain unsold," said Jayakumar M, member of Koyambedu Fruits Merchants Association.





The fruit market receives at least 15-20 truckloads of summer fruits hoping that customers would buy. However, traders are now worried whether the fruits would be wasted and won't make any profit during this summer.





"We expect at least by the end of this month the business will pick up. Though the prices surge it would be only the summer fruits, whereas other fruits rates will remain stable. Also, the mango and jackfruit season starts next month. We hope there will be demand and the prices might surge double than usual," said Murugan L, a wholesale trader at Koyambedu market.





With prices dropping by 20 per cent, watermelon is being sold for Rs 10 - Rs 12 per kg, muskmelon at Rs 15 - Rs 20 per kg, grapes at Rs 70 - Rs 80 per kg, orange at Rs 80 per kg, pineapple at Rs 35 per kg, pomegranate at Rs 160 per kg, and apple at Rs 200 per kg.