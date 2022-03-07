No meat in briyani: Chennai auto driver arrested for attacking eatery staffer

Chennai :

Periamet police arrested an auto driver for alleged assault on an employee of a hotel during a quarrel over less meat in the briyani he ordered.





The incident happened on Wuthucattan street on Sunday. Police said that the accused Rafiq and his two friends reached the eatery and ordered briyani for takeaway.





However, when the parcels arrived, Rafiq and friends developed a quarrel with the cashier, Vignesh (26) of Tiruvallur claiming that there was less meat in the briyani.





In the melee, the trio attacked Vignesh and fled the spot. Based on his complaint, Periamet police arrested Rafiq and have launched a hunt for his two friends.