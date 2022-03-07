Special camps during weekends to increase property tax collection in Chennai

Chennai :

Even as several property owners in Chennai are yet to pay their property tax for the second half of the current financial year, the Greater Chennai Corporation has decided to organise special camps during weekends to increase the tax collection.





According to a Chennai Corporation official, the Revenue Department of the civic body has been given a target to collect Rs. 750 crore as property tax in 2021-2022 financial year.





"However, we have collected around Rs. 650 crore till Monday. We will achieve the target as steps have been taken to encourage property owners to pay their taxes. Owners are requested to pay their taxes before March 31," the official said.





He added that special camps were conducted during the previous weekend. The plan is to conduct two to three special camps per zone per day (on weekends). Apart from special camps, the civic body is also sending SMS alerts to property owners and issuing notices to commercial establishments, whose owners are yet to pay their taxes.





Even though the civic body imposes a penalty on the property owners, who fail to pay taxes within the first 15 days of both halves of the financial year, only Rs. 109 crore between October 1 and October 15. Out of over 12 lakh property taxpayers in the city, more than 6 lakh owners paid their tax on time and availed incentive. Between April 1 and April 15 (first half) around 1.16 lakh owners paid their taxes.