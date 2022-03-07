JAIN Online offers CIM accredited marketing courses

Chennai :

This programme is specifically designed for MBA and BBA students and job seekers and is accredited by the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM), a professional marketing organisation based in the United Kingdom. JAIN (Deemed-to-be University) has joined forces with CIM to give students the opportunity to gain professional qualifications through the CIM Accredited Degree partnership.





Dr Raj Singh, Vice-Chancellor, JAIN, said, “At JAIN, we always believe in empowering students and aspirants by envisioning the future. This has enabled us to offer electives that keep the professionals on a growth path amidst rapidly evolving landscape. Our accreditation with the CIM is a step towards this objective. With this initiative, we aim to overcome the geographical challenges by providing opportunities to dual qualified capable students and enhancing employability scores as well.”