Great Lakes announces Centre for Women Leadership

Chennai :

The announcement was made by Dr Suresh Ramanathan, Dean, Great Lakes Institute of Management at the inauguration of the Women’s Week Leadership Conclave - #ChoosetoChallenge (The Status Quo) on their campus recently. This is the first live event since the college reopened after the pandemic.





“We are proud to announce that we will be starting the centre for Women Leadership at Great lakes Institute of Management. The centre will provide a pathway for women to get back to the workforce. It will be a certification programme in association with the Corporate Learning and Development,” said Dr Suresh Ramanathan. He highlighted that the centre will not only impart functional skills, but also take measures to improve their self-confidence and psychological boosting. Mentorship will also be provided.





“We are also trying to incorporate sensitivity training and general role debiasing in the curriculum,” he explained, stating that it aligns with the principles of the institute that is being inclusivity, diversity of thought and opportunity for all,” he said.





Ranjini Manian, Founder Chair, Championwoman, shared her journey from being a successful entrepreneur, cultural ambassador, philanthropist and author. Elaborating on the importance of being an Indian she said, “It is important that we are rooted in India and flying around the world and this is exactly what Great Lakes Institute of Management does.”





A book authored by Ranjini titled, ‘Champion Woman Truths’ was released by Dr Suresh.