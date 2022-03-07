American Center open to visitors from today

The American Center on the premises of the US Consulate General, 220 Anna Salai, Gemini Circle, Chennai, which holds the largest collection of material on American Studies in South Asia, will reopen to the public from Monday, on an appointment basis.
Chennai:
The Center will be open Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitors are requested to book their slots in advance. The American Center has been closed to the public since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors should be aged 15 and above and fully vaccinated. Visitors are required to fill out a form available on the American Center website https://in.usembassy.gov/education-culture/american-spaces/american-space-chennai/ for appointment.
