American Center open to visitors from today

Chennai :

The Center will be open Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Visitors are requested to book their slots in advance. The American Center has been closed to the public since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors should be aged 15 and above and fully vaccinated. Visitors are required to fill out a form available on the American Center website https://in.usembassy.gov/education-culture/american-spaces/american-space-chennai/ for appointment.