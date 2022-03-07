Man falls to death as bike runs amok in Nerkundram

Chennai :

The deceased, Venkatesh of Subbaraya Nagar in Nerkundram was a tailor at a furniture manufacturing unit in Vanagaram. The accident happened when he was returning home from work. Near Nerkundram, he lost control of the vehicle and fell on the road. With severe head injuries, he was rushed to Government Kilpauk MCH, where he died without responding to treatment a few hours later. Koyambedu traffic investigation police registered a case and further probe is on.