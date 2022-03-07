SSI's son among four arrested for peddling meth

Chennai :

A special team of Joint Commissioner (Chennai North) arrested Khadar Moideen (28) of Royapuram, Nagoor Hanifa (39) of Tondiarpet, Shiek Mohammed (53) of Perambur, S Manikandan (26) of New Washermenpet based on a tip-off and seized methamphetamine, also known as ice, weighing over a kg and worth several lakhs. Among the arrested, Manikandan is the son of a SSI and has narcotics cases pending against him. Police said he is part of the network and had been supplying to the end users. The gang sourced the drug from Bangladesh through Assam and also ordered it from the dark web. The main person in the network who smuggles the drug into the State is yet to be arrested, said police. Meth is highly profitable for smugglers since each gram is sold for Rs 6,000 and it is easy to carry in small portions.