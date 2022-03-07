Tangedco AEE, wife under DVAC probe for amassing wealth

Chennai :

An assistant executive engineer of Tangedco and his wife are now under the DVAC (Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption) probe after the family was found in possession of illegally amassed wealth to the tune of over Rs 45 lakh in Thoothukudi.





The suspects are S Sudalaimuthu, assistant executive engineer, formerly Superintending Engineer, Tangedco, Thoothukudi and his wife S Jothilakshmi, a homemaker. DVAC has booked the two under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.





S Sudalaimuthu is currently on medical leave. He was working as an assistant executive engineer at Thoothukudi from May 2020 to February 2022.





DVAC FIR said Sudalaimuthu intentionally enriched himself illicitly by adopting corrupt practices in his name and the name of his wife during the period of his office as AE, Pudukottai TNEB Distribution Section and Thoothukudi Urban Distribution Section and AEE, Sathankulam sub-division and AEE (general), office of the superintending engineer, Thoothukudi from 2015 to 2020.