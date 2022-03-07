Secured for beating staff at eatery, man kills self

Chennai :

While Sankari of Raja Muthiahpuram, mother of the deceased, E Harish, alleged in her complaint that the personnel kicked him in the chest with boots and tore his shirt, a senior officer claimed that the Harish stayed in the police station only for 15 minutes. The officials let him go after his mother came to the station and requested the police to let him off, said the officer.





According to the police, Harish and his friend went to an eatery to have biriyani on Saturday and allegedly refused to pay for the food, which led to a quarrel between the eatery staff and the duo. The two allegedly beat the eatery staff after which police control room was alerted.





Abiramapuram police rushed to the spot and secured Harish but the other person fled the spot. He was taken to the police station for an inquiry.





However, Harish’s mother claimed that he did not assault the eatery staff as alleged. On Saturday night, Harish was rushed to Royapettah Government Hospital after he consumed poison, but he died without responding to treatment on Sunday morning.





The senior officer said that a case has been registered under Section 174 of CrPC and added an internal inquiry has been ordered into the incident.