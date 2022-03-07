Insta lover held after threat to release woman’s photos

Chennai :

A 24-year-old man, who developed a relationship with a city woman and threatened to release her private photos when she demanded that he marry her, was arrested by the St Thomas Mount all-women police.





The complainant, a 28-year-old woman from city, met the accused, Mohammed Haris of Chidambaram, on Instagram in 2020. The acquaintance soon developed into relationship. Haris allegedly took her out and had sexual relationship with her on the promise of marriage.





However, when she asked him to marry her, Haris was allegedly not ready to do so. He said her private photos were stored in his phone, and threatened to leak them on social media if she continued to harass him to marry her.





Based on her complaint, St Thomas Mount all-women police registered a case and arrested Haris, who was remanded in judicial custody.