Lawfully yours: By Retd Justice K Chandru

Chennai :

After failing to convince labour court, one will have to move High Court for appropriate relief under Article 226





I was retrenched without payment of retrenchment compensation after I rendered 33 years of service, though my company retained those juniors to me. I made a complaint under Section 33-A of the ID Act to the labour court about non-payment of retrenchment compensation and violation of the last come, first go principle. The labour court relying upon the judgment in the Bhavnagar Municipality case refused to entertain my complaint. My review petition was also dismissed. Is there any way to get relief without moving the high court?





— Madhavan, Madipakkam, Chennai





You have failed to argue the case properly. If only you had cited the following judgment of the Madras High Court Federation of Tamil Nadu Newsprint and Papers Oppantha Thozhilalar Sangam Vs. The Chairman, Tamil Nadu State Advisory Contract Labour Board, WRIT PETITION (MD) Nos.19476 of 2014 dt. 22.6.2015, you would not have faced any disappointment. In that judgment, it was clearly held as follows:-





“The apprehension of the members of the petitioners that they would be disengaged, cannot be accepted in the light of the provisions of Section 33 of ID Act and decision of the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the case of Bhavnagar Municipality vs. Alibhai Karimbhai and others (1977 (2) SCC 350) referred to above. In case, the petitioners are disengaged, they have to raise a dispute or make a complaint under Section 33-A of the ID Act as held by the Hon'ble Supreme Court in the case of Punjab Beverages (P) Ltd (1978 (2) SCC 144). A Constitution Bench of the Apex court in the case of Jaipur Zila Sahakari Boomi Vikas Bank Ltd vs. Ram Gopal Sharma and others (2002 [2] SCC 244) has held that Punjab Beverages (P) Ltd case is bad in law and has made it clear that if there is any violation of the provisions of Section 33(2)(b) of the ID Act, the employee need not approach the court for getting an award from the labour court or tribunal, as the order of disengagement is non-est in law and he is deemed to be in service and he is entitled to all the benefits.”





Now that you have lost the case before the labour court, there is no way you can set it aside except by approaching the high court with a writ petition under Article 226 of the Constitution.





DISCLAIMER: The views expressed here are of Justice K Chandru, who is providing guidance and direction based on his rich experience and knowledge of the law. This is not a substitute for legal recourse which must be taken as a follow-up if so recommended in these columns