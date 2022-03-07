CMDA still gets pleas to reclassify waterbodies

Chennai :

The Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) should conduct surveys to ascertain whether requisite infrastructure is available before entertaining land zone reclassification applications, demanded residents.





Pointing out a reclassification notice issued by CMDA, T Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association said the CMDA was still entertaining applications for reclassification of lands marked as waterbodies despite strict instruction by the Madras High Court that the waterbodies should neither be encroached upon nor converted into any other zones.





As per the notification, the Tamil Nadu Housing Board has applied to reclassify a waterbody in Avadi into residential use zone while Chennai city police have applied to reclassify an open space reserve (OSR) in Vepery into institutional use zone.





“CMDA may state that reclassification of land-use is considered only after suggestions and objections from the public are gone through. But many are not aware of the process,” the association said.





Due absence of information, even the families from the neighbourhood come to know about the reclassification only when the process is over, said the association. By then, it will be too late to raise objections.





“The authority should erect a billboard at the site giving details of the change in the land use to evoke responses from the general public. When reclassifying one zone to another, especially from residential to other zones, it should give consent only after confirming that the area has the requisite infrastructure to withstand the change,” said VS Jayaraman, member of the association.





When asked, an official clarified that reclassification would be allowed only at the authority meeting after discussions. “Recently, we rejected reclassification applications that sought to convert waterbodies into other use zones,” he added.