Chennai to experience winds with 35-45 km/hr speed

Chennai :

“The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal weakened into a depression on Saturday over southwest Bay of Bengal and moved nearly south-westwards and weakened into a well marked low-pressure area over the same region in Sunday. And it is very likely to move further southwestwards towards north Tamil Nadu coast and weaken gradually into a low pressure area in the next 24 hours,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, director (RWFC), Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





“Hence, surface wind with speed reaching 35-45 kmph is likely to prevail over Chennai and neighbourhood districts for the next 24 hours. Also, light to moderate rains will occur for two days in the city,” he added. Fishermen have also been cautioned against venturing into the sea.