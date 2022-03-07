Job fraud: Law college prof among 6 arrested

Chennai :

An imposter posing as School Education Department official, who allegedly cheated about 100 people on the offer of jobs in State and central government, was arrested by the job fraud wing of the Central Crime Branch. The fraudsters amassed around Rs 3 crore and bought up a brick kiln, jewels, vehicles and gadgets using the money, said officials.





In another case, a woman professor of a private law college and her accomplice were arrested for cheating people promising jobs.





According to officials, R Renuka (48) of Nanmangalam, carried a fake ID card identifying her as a staff in the School Education Department. Promising to get them placed in State and central government departments, she allegedly cheated about 100 people across the State to the tune of Rs 3 crore with the help of her accomplices, A Gandhi (54) of Saidapet, V Mohanraj (32) of Nerkundram and K Rajendran (33) of Theni, officials said.





Investigation revealed that the gang even conducted medical tests for the job aspirants at the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital campus before issuing fake appointment orders.





Original educational documents of as many as 70 victims, several fake appointment orders, documents of properties, including a brick kiln bought with cheated money, car, two-wheeler, jewels, phones and tablets, were seized from the accused and 10 bank accounts were frozen.





In another case, officials arrested a woman professor of a private law college and her accomplice for cheating 17 people to the tune of Rs 88 lakh on the promise of jobs in the Food Corporation of India and Railways.





The accused, P Santhi (45) of Vadapalani and K Bhaktavatsalam of Chengalpattu, were remanded in judicial custody on Sunday.