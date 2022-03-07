14-yr-old held for creating Collector’s fake FB profile

Chennai :

The cybercrime wing of the Chengalpattu police detained a 14-year-old boy from Rajasthan for creating a fake Facebook profile of the district Collector and seeking money from followers through messages.





Chengalpattu Collector AR Rahul Nath recently received information about the fake FB profile in his name and that the person who created the profile requested Rs 5,000 from one of the followers who had added it to his friends’ list thinking that the profile was genuine. The official then lodged a complaint with the Chengalpattu district police and submitted the link and screenshots of the profile.





The cybercrime police’s investigation revealed that the profile was created from Bharatpur in Rajasthan. A special team went to Rajasthan and secured a 14-year-old boy who was behind the fake profile. Police said that he was a Class 10 student. He was brought to Chengalpattu and lodged in the correctional home on Sunday.





Chengalpattu district police Superintendent P Aravindhan told DT Next that the boy hails from the same district from where Chennai police had arrested a gang, including two juveniles, in connection with similar cases in 2020. The officer added that the teenager could have been aware of the gang and copied their modus operandi.





The SP added that he chose Chengalpattu Collector’s profile randomly, but he was secured before he could cheat anybody.



