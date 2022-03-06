Alternate arrangement made to supply water to north Chennai

Chennai :

A Metrowater press release said that in view of maintenance works at the 100 MLD Desalination Plant at Kattupalli, Minjur the water production activities at this plant will be stopped from 8 am on March 8 to 10 am on March 11.





"Hence, the water supply to North Chennai areas Madhavaram, Manali, Thiruvottiyur, Ernavoor, kathivakkam, Patel Nagar and Vyasarpadi will be stopped. Alternate water supply arrangements have been made from 300 MLD Water Treatment Plant at Puzhal," the release added.





The water manager has requested the public to contact the concerned Area Engineers for the supply of water through mobile water tankers for urgent requirements.





The contact numbers of area engineers are 8144930901 (Thiruvottiyur, Ernavoor, Kathivakkam), 8144930902 (Manali), 8144930903 (Madhavaram), 8144930904 (Vyasarpadi, Patel Nagar). Residents can also contact the head office through 044 45674567, 044 28451300.