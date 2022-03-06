Sri Lankan couple and two daughters arrested for possessing Indian passports

Chennai :

Police said that the accused A Jerald Clagious, his wife, and two daughters landed in Chennai in 2007 as refugees and had been residing at Porur. With an intention to migrate to Canada, Jerald allegedly submitted fake Aadhaar and PAN cards and received Indian passports for the entire family. Based on a tip-off, Assistant Commissioner Palani and team and secured the family and seized the passports. A case has been registered and further investigation is on. Police said that Jerald worked as a driver in the city.