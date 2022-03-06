27-yr-old woman doctor succumbs to self-administered lethal injection

Chennai :

The deceased Rajalakshmi worked as a doctor in a government hospital in Kolathur, while her husband Lohith Rai is a doctor at ESIC hospital in KK Nagar. Police said that the couple had differences and Rajalakshmi reportedly self administered lethal injection at her house in KK Nagar on Thursday after a quarrel between the couple. Lohith rushed her to a private hospital in Vadapalani, where she died without responding to treatmemt on Friday. KK Nagar police have registered a case about the incident and further investigation is on.