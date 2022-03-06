Defamation case: Poet Leena’s plea for transfer to another court rejected

Chennai :

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli rejected the plea, while dismissing a petition from Manimekalai, on March 4. Originally, film director Susi Ganeshan moved the IX Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet with a defamation petition to punish Manimekalai for her ‘Me too’ allegations against him in 2019. He had claimed that Manimekalai’s accusations were baseless, aimed to solely tarnish his name and reputation in the industry. While passing interim orders on the petition, the magistrate had recommended to the Regional Passport Authority here to impound Manimekalai’s passport. However, Manimekalai moved the Madras High Court, which had ordered the release of her passport. Susi Ganeshan approached the Supreme Court and it had directed the Saidapet Magistrate Court to complete the trial within four months.