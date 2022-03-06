Two college students drown in Adyar

Chennai :

The deceased were identified as S Easwaran of Tiruvanmiyur and S Gowri Sankar of Velachery, final-year students of different private colleges who were friends from school. The duo along with two other friends reached the Broken Bridge to play football. Around 8.30 am, they entered the Adyar river mouth to wash their hands when Easwaran was washed away. The others then entered the water to rescue him and Gowri Sankar too went missing in the process.