Driver charred as truck hits transformer

Chennai :

Vasanth Kumar of Maraimalai Nagar was working as a driver in a private firm that supplies chemicals. On Saturday Vasanth Kumar was reversing the container lorry outside the company premise when he rammed it on the transformer. Soon he was electrocuted and his body caught fire. Police said Vasanth Kumar tried to jump from the lorry but in the process, the fire spread to the front tyre of the lorry and his whole body was gutted and he died on the spot. Maraimalai Nagar police sent the body for post-mortem.