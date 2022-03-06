Rtd judge to lead probe into real estate scam

Chennai :

Justice TV Thamilselvi passed the orders on hearing a batch of petitions moved by the office bearers of a Kancheepuram based private real estate firm. The petitioners wanted to quash cases booked by Sivakanchi police against them on charges of cheating people by taking money to the tune of Rs.14 crores by promising them of providing lands. The petitioner sought anticipatory bail in this case.





However, around 2000 people, who are the original complainants, claiming that they were created by the company had filed impleading petitions before the HC objecting that no bail should be given to the accused. The complainants said that the company approached them with a promise that they would provide half ground of land in Chennai if the petitioners pay Rs.400 per month for 50 months.





“They also said that we can get a half ground of land in Trichy if we pay Rs.300 per month for 50 months. As we believed the company’s promise, we spent our hard-earned money with a dream to purchase land. However, the company did not act as per its promise, ” the petitioners said. Since one of the proprietors of the firm said that his firm has total assets valuable of Rs.10 crores and wanted to enter into a compromise with the complainants, the judge appointed Justice Kirubakaran as the commissioner to solve this matter within six months.