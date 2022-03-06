Landlords must enter into written agreements with tenants, directs High Court

Chennai :

After the Madras High Court passed a direction that it is compulsory to have the written agreement between the tenants and landlords as per the Tamil Nadu Regulations of Rights and Responsibilities of Landlords and Tenants (TNRRRLT) Act 2017, house owners who are admitting tenants into their properties have stringently made up their mind to enter into written agreements.





Justice R Subramaniam, in his order, stated that as per the TNRRRLT Act the landlords in the state cannot evict their tenants by fast-track procedures if they have not entered into a written agreement after the act came into force in 2019. “If the house owners have entered into an oral agreement or their written agreement had expired after the Act came into operation, the house owners have to approach the Rent Courts within six months after the expiry, ” the judge said in his order.





The HC also made it clear if the landlords fail to complete the procedure within six months, he/she should approach the civil court by filing applications under the Tamil Nadu Properties Act 1988. When DT Next spoke to several landlords and tenants in the city, they acknowledged the direction of the court saying that entering into an agreement would avoid troubles for them.





“As the lockdown norms were relaxed, people are approaching me for a rental house. Since we are not much aware of the legal issues in the rental procedures, we did not enter into any written agreement in the past. However, the HC direction has made us understand how necessary it is and we are admitting tenants only with written agreements, ” Tara Raja, a landlord told DT Next. Besides, it is also the fact that many landlords in the past had thought that entering into written agreements will only do a favour to the tenants and land them in problems.





Speaking on condition of anonymity, a landlord from Pazhavanthangal in the sub-urban said we thought oral agreements will help us to vacate the tenant at any time if there is a dispute arises.





“However, the new Act throws light on the other side of the written agreement denoting how it is safer for a landlord. Making a written agreement with the tenant will save us from approaching the rent court or civil court where we have to wait for justice for a long time, ” the landlord noted.





Speaking about this issue, Manoj Selvaraj, a Supreme Court Advocate said that if a landlord says he has the oral agreement between him and the tenant, he could not invoke Section 21 (2) (a) of the TNRRRLT Act.





“The oral agreements were recognized and it had a validity before 2017. Tamil Nadu Buildings (Lease and Control) Act, 1960, The Transfer of Property Act 1882, and Indian Contract Act 1872 had recognized the oral agreements. However, after the TNRRRLT Act came into force, the TN Buildings (lease and control) Act 1960 is not applicable now. Meanwhile, a tenant has to file an application only before the rent court under Transfer of Property Act 1882 and civil court as per the Indian Contract Act 1872. In order to avoid this situation, the landlords could enter into written agreements with tenants,” advocate said.