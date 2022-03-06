Teacher misbehaves with Class 3 girls

Chennai :

The accused Jayagopi (46) of Pothaturpet had been posted at a primary school in Velliyagaram village near Pallipattu. After the girls informed parents about Jayagopi’s ‘bad touch’, they gathered at the school and bashed Jayagopi on Friday. Tiruttani police rescued Jayagopi from angry parents and booked him under the Pocso Act based on a complaint. Meanwhile, Tiruvottiyur all-women police arrested a Tangedco staff for impregnating a minor girl. Rajasekaran (48) sexually assaulted the 14-year-old girl when he visited friends in Tiruvottiyur, said police.