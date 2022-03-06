Delivery boy falls to death from bike

A delivery executive died after he rammed his two-wheeler on a mother-daughter duo on Poonamallee High Road near Koyambedu on Friday night.
Chennai:
The deceased was identified as Mangal Singh (20) of Koyambedu, who works for a popular restaurant aggregator and the accident happened near the Nerkundram bus stop. The other victims — D Angel (57) of Nerkumdram and her daughter Serin (24) — were walking by the road when Mangal Singh rammed his two-wheeler on them. While all three fell on the road, Mangal Singh, who did not wear a helmet, suffered grievous injuries on his head. Angel and Serin too sustained fractures and all three were rushed to the Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. However, Mangal Singh was declared brought dead.
