Docs remove toothbrush stuck in mouth

Doctors safely removed the toothbrush which got stuck inside the mouth of a 34-year-old woman as she slipped and fell while brushing on Saturday.
Chennai:
Revathi of Kancheepuram was brushing her teeth on Thursday morning when she slipped and fell and in the impact, the toothbrush got stuck inside with one side tearing the cheek. At Kancheepuram GH, the doctors on Saturday conducted a surgery and the toothbrush was removed. The news also went viral on social media with wishes pouring in for the doctors who completed the surgery successfully.
