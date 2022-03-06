DSP’s son on official vehicle fatally hits woman

Chennai :

Amirtha of Chetpet, a private bank employee was returning home early on Friday morning when the speeding vehicle knocked her down near Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital. Police said Lokesh who drove the vehicle is the son of DSP Kumaran of Organised Crime Investigation Unit in Chennai. He was returning home after dropping his mother at railway station. An inquiry is also on against the official for allowing his family to use the official vehicle for personal purposes.