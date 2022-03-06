TPR below 1 pc in Chennai after two months, only 1 of 15 zones has cases above 100

Chennai :

As per the government data, as many as 9,327 samples have been tested in the city on Thursday, of which only 83 samples turned out to be COVID-19 positive. This is 0.9 per cent TPR. On Friday, as many as 8,292 samples were tested of which only 76 samples were positive (0.9 per cent).





On December 27, before the outbreak of the Omicron variant, the city had a TPR of 0.9 per cent. On the very next day, the rate had crossed 1 per cent. On January 6, the rate had crossed 10 per cent and on January 15, the TPR crossed 30 per cent, which was higher than the TPR recorded during the second wave.





According to data, 154 cases were reported on Saturday and the city had only 800 active cases, which is 91 active cases lesser than the previous day.





Interestingly, 14 out of 15 zones had less than 100 active cases on Saturday morning with Manali having 22 cases, which is the lowest. Meanwhile, Adyar had 109 active cases. All the five zones in the north Chennai region have less than 50 cases.





“Despite the residents not following COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the number of cases is coming down. We expect the trend continues as we are ramping up vaccination,” a sanitary inspector said.