Head Constable hangs self, blames woman SI in video

Chennai :

A Head Constable with city traffic police ended his life by suicide in Padi on Saturday and he has blamed a woman sub-inspector in a video he recorded on his phone before he hanged self.





The deceased M Krishnakumar, a 2003 batch cop, was attached to Triplicane traffic police and his primary duty was to drive vehicles for senior officials.





On Saturday evening, his neighbours found him hanging in the rented house in TVS Nagar and alerted Korattur police. His body was retrieved and sent for postmortem.





Meanwhile, a video clip of him, suspected to have been recorded by him before he took the extreme step, went viral on social media in which he blames a woman sub-inspector for his decision. Police said Krishnakumar went to the woman cop’s house on Thursday night and quarrelled with her under the influence of alcohol after which Nolambur police on information through the police control room secured him and interrogated him at the police station.





Krishnakumar’s wife and children separated from him due to differences and he had been staying alone since then. He shifted to the latest house in Padi four months ago.





Krishnakumar was already in news for creating a ruckus with neighbours in Ambattur under the influence of alcohol over the issue of vehicle parking in September last year and a video of making obscene gestures went viral on social media. Korattur police have registered a case on Krishnakumar’s death and further investigation is on. In the video, Krishnakumar also alleged that the woman cop, attached to Rajamangalam police station, would escape using her connections.