Metro Rail ropes in Uber, Rapido to provide last-mile connectivity

Chennai :

The measures will help provide pick-up and drop-off zones for Uber autos at five metro stations. Rajesh Chaturvedi, Director (Systems and Operations) of CMRL inaugurated the initiative at Koyambedu Metro Station on Saturday in the presence of S Satheesh Prabhu, AGM (RSO).





During the first phase, commuters at Guindy, Alandur, Egmore, Koyambedu, and Tirumangalam stations can avail the service. “Uber will provide ground support at these designated zones to ensure riders have access to Uber autos round the clock. Additionally, it has rolled out a promotional offer of a 20 per cent discount (max Rs 50) on auto rides, to and from these five metro stations. The offer will be valid until August 31,” it said.





To avail of this offer, registered riders need to tap on the profile icon on the top right of the app’s home screen, select ‘Wallet’, scroll down to ‘Promotions’, select ‘Add Promo Code’ and type in the code UBERCMRL.





CMRL said Rapido Bike Taxi will provide last-mile connectivity services a 22 metro stations namely Airport, Alandur, Guindy, Little Mount, LIC, Government Estate, High Court, Thiyagaraya College, Tiruvottriyur, Wimco Nagar, St.Thomas Mount, Ekkattuthangal, Ashok Nagar, Vadapalani, Koyambedu, Tirumangalam, Anna Nagar Tower, Pachaiyappa’s College, Kilpauk, Nehru Park, Egmore and Central Metro Station. “Rapido also provides 30 per cent discount on rides, to and from the above-said metro stations.





Passengers can download the Rapido Bike Taxi app on iOS/android, log in from their account, and start booking. Once booked, the details appear on the homepage and their personnel will be at the pick-up location in no time,” it said.