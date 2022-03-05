Pocso accused uses brother's name, keeps Chennai cops, court in the dark for 10 years

Chennai :

Exposing major flaws in a police investigation in the sexual assault on a minor girl reported in Chennai 10 years ago, it has now been established that the accused used his elder brother's name as his own to police and court during the arrest and trial. He also submitted a passport as an identity proof which he received in 2009 by submitting his brother's school transfer certificate.





The incident came to light when Washermenpet police led by inspector Franwin Dany went in search of the accused to execute a non-bailable warrant issued against him and ended up securing accused's elder brother Madhavan (36) of Pallikaranai. Madhavan reportedly informed police that it was his younger brother Dharmalingam who was arrested by police in 2012. Baffled police traced Dharmalingam (32) too to Hosur and arrested him.





The rape victim was brought to the station to identify the accused, where she pointed Dharmalingam as the one who sexually assaulted her when she was just 16 years. On further investigation, police found out that Dharmalingam of Pudukottai native lied to police that his name was Madhavan and maintained the same during the trial in the court before stopping to appear before the court.





"In 2009, Dharmaligam received a passport in the name of Madhavan using the latter's Class 12 certificate for better job opportunities abroad since Dharmalingam has only completed Class 10 and Madhavan was not aware of it. He left for Singapore leaving his wife and child the same year to work as the driver of heavy vehicles and returned to Tamil Nadu in 2012. Later he married another woman and stayed at a house in Korukkupet. His second wife knows him only as Madhavan. That is when he befriended the minor girl and raped her claiming that his name is Tharun, which is actually his son's name from his first marriage," said inspector Franwin Dany.





When police arrested Dharmalingam in 2012, the only document he had was his passport copy and his name was recorded as Madhavan. However, as he did not block his passport, he flew back to Singapore after coming out on bail. Another flaw in the investigation was not to issue the lookout notice to airports to nab him when returned to India.





Dharmalingam has now been booked under six different Sections and remanded in judicial custody.





DTNext spoke to Madhavan, who said he had lodged a complaint at the local police station in 2012 itself after reading the news on papers since it had Dharmalingam's photo but his name. However, since he flew to Singapore soon after coming out on bail, police did not register any case against him. According to Madhavan, Dharmalingam has reportedly cheated several young women and spoiled their lives.