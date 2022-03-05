Mosquito larvicide sprayed using drones, over 60 km of waterways covered in Chennai

Chennai :

According to a Chennai Corporation press release, complaints of mosquito menace have been received from residents across the city. "Based on the complaint, spraying of larvicide over city waterways was commenced on February 28. In the last five days, 61 kilometres of waterways have been covered and 956 litres of larvicide sprayed," the release added.





In August 2021, the civic body conducted a pilot to test the effectiveness of drones in controlling mosquitoes. Even though the result was satisfactory, the civic body delayed resumption of drone spraying citing expenses. In a recent meeting, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner, instructed officials to use drones for mosquito control measures.