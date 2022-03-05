Poll violence case: Two more AIADMK cadre arrested for assault

Chennai :

K Thangavel Raj (50) of Royapuram who holds a ward-level post in AIADMK and G Premkumar (38) of Royapuram were secured in Washermenpet and remanded in judicial custody.





While Jayakumar was already arrested by Tondiarpet police, three more accused Parameshwaran, Dili Raj and Murugan were arrested in the next few days.





DMK man Naresh was attacked by AIADMK cadre on February and the video of the victim's shirt being disrobed by the angry mob went viral.





Jayakumar was recently granted conditional bail by the Madras High Court in the case.