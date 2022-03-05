Tambaram’s Dalit Mayor comes on bike

Chennai :

DMK’s Vasanthakumari Kamalakannan (25), who was elected as the first Mayor of Tambaram Corporation came on a two-wheeler with her father for the swearing-in ceremony on Friday creating a surprise among the party workers and onlookers.





Vasanthakumari who contested in the ward 32 won the elections and elected as the unopposed Mayor candidate. Vasanthakumari is a graduate of Chemical engineering and was the first graduate in the family. She was elected as the first Mayor of the Tambaram Corporation unopposed since nobody filed a nomination against her.





On Friday for the swearing ceremony, the Dalit Mayor Vasanthakumari came in a two-wheeler with her father Kamalakannan to the Tambaram Corporation office. In the office, she was welcomed by the party members and corporation officials.





Meanwhile, tension prevailed in Kancheepuram as a DMK candidate Dr Surya Shobana filed nomination against the DMK party candidate Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj. Later after secret polling, Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj was elected as Mayor of Kancheepuram.





DMK announced Mahalakshmi as Mayor candidate, but on Friday Dr Surya Shobana also filed her nomination. In the secret polling, Mahalakshmi got 29 votes and Dr Shobana got only 20 votes. Later Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj was announced as Kancheepuram Mayor.