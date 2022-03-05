Breaking custom, Priya receives sceptre from Sekarbabu

Chennai :

R Priya took oath as Mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation, the youngest Mayor at 28 years since the institution of the post in 1933, on Friday.





With the DMK enjoying more than one third of strength in the council, the DMK’s official candidate Priya was elected unopposed.





At the council meeting that met to elect the Mayor through an indirect election in Ripon Building, no one except Priya filed nomination to contest and the opposition AIADMK stayed away. Within a few minutes of filing the nomination, Chennai Corporation Commissioner announced the unopposed election and administered the oath of office, to the new mayor hailing from labour dominated north Chennai.





Ministers PK Sekarbabu, M Subramanian and DMK MLAs were present at the swearing-in event. Addressing the council for the first time as Mayor, Priya thanked the DMK leader and Chief Minister MK Stalin for giving her the opportunity. She also thanked the party’s youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers Sekarbabu and Subramanian.





Breaking the custom of accepting the sceptre from the Commissioner, Priya accepted it from Sekarbabu. Priya is a close relative of former DMK MLA Sengai Sivam and her husband K Raja and father R Rajan are also party members. She is said to be a close aide of HR & CE Minister Sekarbabu. She also happens to be the first Mayor from north Chennai. Priya will become only the third woman Mayor of the city after Tara Cherian and Kamacthi Jayaraman.





A resident of Mangalapuri in Perambur, Priya belongs to the scheduled caste category and she completed her Master of Commerce degree in 2016. Priya will lead the women-dominated council that has a total of 102 women councilors (including herself) out of a total of 200 seats. She won from ward 74 in the Thiru Vi Ka Nagar zone.





Similarly, M Mahesh Kumar was also elected as the Deputy Mayor unopposed as Bedi administered the oath of office. Apart from thanking CM Stalin and Udhayanidhi, Mahesh Kumar also thanked Sabareesan, son-in-law of the Chief Minister.