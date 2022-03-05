After students’ ruckus on MTC bus, milk vendor detained for assaulting cop

Chennai :

According to the police, Nicholson, 42, an intelligence section cop attached to TP Chatram police station, tried to take some students from an MTC bus (route number 7H) after they were found hanging on the footboard and climbing on top of the bus. An onlooker identified as Anandan confronted Nicholson saying he has no right to do such a thing and allegedly assaulted the policeman. Following the incident, the sleuths took treatment in KMC and lodged a complaint against Anandan, who has been detained by the police for questioning.