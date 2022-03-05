Right turn from OMR to Adyar at Madhya Kailash junction may be junked

Chennai :

The police are experimenting it during peak hours after vehicles started piling up on Sardar Patel Road during rush hours. Though it was allowed during COVID lockdown, police are forced to reconsider the move due to the increase in vehicle population at the junction. “Presently we are not allowing right turns during peak hours. If we have to stick to it, we will do so. Because of the right turn from OMR towards Adyar, traffic on Sardar Patel Road is severely affected. So we have decided to try the old system,” said S Rajendran, Joint Commissioner (Traffic-South).