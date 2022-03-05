Madurai-bound man detained at Chennai airport with 15 live bullets in baggage

Chennai :

The security officials were checking the passengers about to board the Indigo flight to Madurai at 3.30 pm when they found 15 live bullets of the XF 7.53 mm variant inside the hand baggage of Krishakumar of Thoothukudi. While the bullets were seized, Krishnakumar during inquiry said he owns a pistol licence but was not aware that bullets were inside the bag as he was in a hurry to catch the flight. However, the security officials were not convinced and they cancelled his ticket and handed him over to the airport police. Further inquiry is on. The police are also verifying his pistol licence and his background.