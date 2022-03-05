ED arrests Chennai-based bizman in coal deal fraud worth Rs 564 cr

Chennai :

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Ahmed AR Buhari, promoter of Coastal Energy Pvt Ltd, Chennai, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in a case related to overvaluation of coal prices wherein the PSUs paid a higher price for the coal.





Investigation revealed that Buhari generated proceeds of crime (POC) to the tune of Rs 564.48 crore from the overvaluation of coal, said a release from the ED. The PSUs were supplied coal of lower calorific value instead of the higher specification for which the tenders were floated and executed by the CEPL or MMTC and the coal was supplied by CEPL either directly or through MMTC.





ED initiated a money-laundering investigation based on an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), New Delhi against Buhari and unknown officials of PSUs.





An investigation by ED revealed that Ahmed Buhari is controlling the companies Coastal Energy Pvt Ltd, Chennai, Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd, Coal & Oil Group Dubai and other offshore entities located in Mauritius and the British Virgin Islands.





The overvaluation of lower quality of coal ultimately was done based on fraudulent Certificate of Sampling and Analysis (COSA) whereas the original COSA depicting the genuine quality of coal was suppressed.





The POC to the extent of Rs 557.25 crore in the possession of Coastal Energen Pvt Ltd has already been provisionally attached by the ED in 2020.