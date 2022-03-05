Gang tries to sell urea as heroin, 4 arrested

Chennai :

Police said they picked up the gang based on a tip-off on Muthuraja,40, of Ramanathapuram, who masterminded the operation. The arrested were identified as Muthuraja, Arunkumar of Devakottai, Tamim Ansari, Velipattinam, and Mohammad Safi, 29, of Madurai.





Through a known person, Muthuraja had reached out to a possible buyer in Qatar and he had asked Ansari and Safi to contact Muthuraja. As per the agreement reached during a tele-conversation, the ‘drug’ was supposed to be handed over in Chennai, when a police team of Kilpauk Deputy Commissioner K Karthikeyan apprehended the suspects. The police, after conducting a test, found that the gang was trying to sell urea as heroin.