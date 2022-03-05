Court asks HR and CE to de-seal Mylapore Club building

Chennai :

The first bench of Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction while hearing a writ appeal by the club challenging a single judge’s order. The club sought removal of the seal and quash the department’s demand notice asking it to pay Rs 4.07 crore. It said Rs 1 crore was deposited in lieu of rent.





Chief Justice Bhandari asked it to file an application before the HR&CE to re-determine the rental value for the building on Luz Church Road, and directed the department to take a decision on the application within two months. The bench also asked the department to not demand the revised rent for the next two months.





The department had claimed that as per the HR&CE Act and the orders of the High Court, it has to increase rent by 15 per cent once in three years. It has fixed Rs 11,51,700 as rent for the building in 2018 and wanted the amount to be remitted.





As the club delayed paying the rent, the HR&CE department issued a demand notice in December asking it to pay Rs 4.07 crore. The club approached the High Court against the demand notice but a single judge dismissed its petition on February 3.