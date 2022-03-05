Jayakumar moves HC seeking bail in land grab case

Chennai :

Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar approached the Madras High Court seeking bail in a land grab case for allegedly threatening his son-in-law’s brother into selling a land worth Rs 5 crore at a lesser price.





In his affidavit, Jayakumar claimed that the police foisted the case due to political vendetta. “Police filed a false case on the complaint by one P Magesh against his elder brother Naveen Kumar related to a dispute over family properties,” he said.





The complaint was lodged on June 7, 2021, over the alleged occurrence that took place on August 10, 2016, and June 03, 2020, he said, adding: “However, the police have taken action only now and there is no explanation for the enormous delay in registration of FIR. The matter is in civil nature but police want to give it a criminal colour.”





He added that there was no prima facie case against him and the alleged that the case and arrest were aimed at tarnishing his reputation and image.





Based on Mahesh’s complaint, police booked Jayakumar under Sections 109, 120 (b), 447, 326, 397 and 506 (2) IPC, and arrested and remanded him to judicial custody on February 28. On Thursday, the principal sessions judge at Chengalpattu dismissed his bail petition.





Recently, Jayakumar had obtained bail in a case booked for assaulting and parading a DMK worker without a shirt during the urban local body polls.