Kitchens take a hit as war in Ukraine sends oil price soaring

Chennai :

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the two countries that supply about 90 per cent of sunflower oil to India, has sent up its retail price by nearly 25 per cent and 15 per cent in the wholesale market, said traders in the city. Worsening the situation for homemakers and eateries, the rise in sunflower oil price has led to surge in prices of other oils, too.





“We are not getting sunflower oil from Russia and Ukraine, leading to a surge in prices. In February, 10 kg of sunflower seed oil was sold for Rs 1,350, which has gone up to Rs 1,640 now,” said T Chandrasekharan, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Oil and Seeds Association, George Town.





“Due to the shortage, we are receiving only 50 cases of sunflower oil from the usual 100 cases, and the price has gone up to Rs 170/kg from Rs 130/kg,” said Anandan P, owner of Kathiresan Oil Store at Tirumangalam. The rise in retail price is much sharper, and traders said they were witnessing higher demand from customers. Many stores are selling sunflower oil for Rs 200 - Rs 250 per kg.





This has also sent up the price of palm oil, imported from Indonesia and Malaysia, from Rs 160/kg before war to Rs 230 now, said Shanmugam K, who owns a retail oil store at Tiruvottiyur. “There might be a further hike in price from Monday due to shortage,” he said. The cascading effect is also reflected in the price of rice bran oil as well. “The local manufacturers have increased the price of rice bran oil to Rs 165/kg from Rs 143. It is expected to remain high till the war ends,” Shanmugam added.





The spiraling price has affected the profit margin of small eateries. “We used to buy a tin of palm oil for Rs 2,140, which has gone up to Rs 3,000 now. As most of our customers are from the lower class, we are unable to increase the price,” said Sriram NK, who runs Annalakshmi foods - The Vada Shop at Parry’s.





According to traders, not many people are aware of the impact of the conflict on the price of essential commodities and blame traders for the price rise. “The customers are still unaware that the prices surge due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. However, they blame us for it, in the next few days its rates might increase drastically,” added Anandan.