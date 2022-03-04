Stalin condoles death of legendary spinner Shane Warne

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday condoled the demise of former Australian cricketer Shane Warne, his age 52.





In his condolence message, Stalin tweeted, "Shocked to learn about the sudden demise of Australian spin legend Shane Warne. Can't avoid but say 'Gone too soon'. I convey my deepest condolences to his family, fans and cricket fraternity who mourn the loss of a true genius."





Shane, one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling, has died of a suspected heart attack in Thailand.





''The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course.'' An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.