Man with fake credential held for fraud

Chennai :

The victim met Jayakumar of Kolapakkam on the Secretariat premises where she went to meet some officials. Claiming to have connections in a Minister’s office, he offered get the required documents if she paid Rs 1 lakh. She gave him Rs 50,000 three months ago but there was no progress. When she contacted him, he told her to meet him at Rippon Building on Wednesday evening. After she became suspicious and alerted the police, a team from Periamet detained and handed him over to Fort police.