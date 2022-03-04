Piped water supply to be disrupted in N Chennai

Chennai :

In a statement on Friday, the Metro Water said it has decided to check the longevity of 700 mm feeder main in Anna Poonga Water Distribution Station. Due to this, piped water supply to Old Washermenpet, Royapuram, Korukkupet and Kasimedu would be disrupted from 9 am on Friday to 8 am on Saturday, the Metro Water said in a statement, advising the public to store sufficient quantity of water well in advance.





They may also contact the area engineer for Royapuram on 8144930905 for supply of water through water tankers for urgent requirement, the release added.





In another statement, the utility said consumers would not be able to pay taxes either at the counter or online for the next three days starting Friday due to software maintenance.