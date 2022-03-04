Interim stay on State govt’s appointments to child panel

Chennai :

Justice Anita Sumanth passed the injunction on hearing a plea moved by Saranya Jayakumar, a former member of the TNCPCR. The petitioner prayed for a direction to quash the notification issued by the government dated Jan 18 appointing new presidents and members to the TNCPCR. The petitioner submitted the state had issued a notification appointing new office-bearers despite the existing office-bearers having their tenure till 2024. “The TNCPCR rules do not allow the government to remove the existing members before they complete their tenure. Therefore, the fresh appointments are against the law and need to be quashed,” the petitioner submitted. She further contested the decision enabling the member secretary to TNCPCR with the authority to receive the applications for appointing fresh office-bearers. On recording the submissions, the judge issued notice to the respondents and passed an interim stay against the notification and appointments made to the TNCPCR.