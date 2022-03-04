Decision by vote if more file nomination

Chennai :

Even though it is clear that R Priya will become the city’s Mayor as DMK officially announced her as the party’s candidate, there is an elaborate procedure to be followed while electing the Mayor at the council.





As per the rules, soon after the council starts at 9.30 am on Friday, the GCC Commissioner will announce the commencement of the process for indirect election, following which, councillors who wish to contest file their nominations. If there is more than one nomination, an election will be held, else the lone candidate will be declared elected unopposed.





In case of more than one nomination, the officials will prepare ballot papers, listing out the names of the candidates. The councillors will vote for their favourite candidate on this ballot using a red pen and drop the same in a ballot box. The votes will be counted immediately and the winner announced within a few minutes.





The Mayor-elect will be presented customary mayoral robe, sceptre and medallion by the Commissioner and taken to the Mayor’s chair. The same will be followed in other corporations.